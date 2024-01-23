Newcastle have rejected Bayern Munich’s latest bid for Kieran Trippier as Eddie Howe is adamant of holding on to the England international.

With his side currently rooted in 10th place in the Premier League, the English manager’s priority will be to strengthen his side this January window.

However, due to financial restrictions, their movement in the market, as of yet, has been limited but an approach has been made for one of their key players.

German giants Bayern Munich are in need of a new right back and have identified Newcastle’s, Trippier, as the ideal solution.

According to the Daily Mail, their ‘improved’ £12.8 million bid for the England international has been rejected with Newcastle insisting that they ‘won’t sell’.

The report claims that this is the third approach that Bayern have made for the player, after an initial loan proposal followed by a permanent deal which were both turned down.

Although the player is reportedly open to a move to the Bundesliga champions, he won’t push for the move and is content with playing under Howe according to the report.

After their recent injury crisis and poor run of form, the last thing the English manager will want to see is one of his best players walking out the door.