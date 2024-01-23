Newcastle star agrees personal terms with Saudi club

Miguel Almiron has reportedly agreed personal terms with Saudi club Al-Shabab.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Paraguay international has ‘accepted a huge offer’ from the Middle Eastern club.

Looking to ease financial demands, including Financial Fair Play (FFP) and the Premier League’s own Profit and Sustainability rules, Newcastle CEO Darren Eales recently warned fans to expect at least one big-name sale.

And while the futures of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson remain uncertain following interest from Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid respectively, there is now a major question mark over where Almiron will be playing his football for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has been a Magpie since he joined from MLS side Atlanta in 2019, is looking likely to depart St. James’ Park before the close of the winter window as long as the club can agree a fee with Al-Shabab.

During his four years in the northeast, Almiron, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 41 goals in 195 games in all competitions.