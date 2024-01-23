Newcastle United identify Premier League star as potential Miguel Almiron replacement

If Miguel Almiron decides to join Saudi side Al-Shabab, Newcastle United are reportedly considering a late bid for Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest, according to Luke Edwards of The Telegraph.

He has revealed that the recruiting team of the club has been keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old and has given him additional credit for his superb performance during their 3-1 victory at St. James’ Park on Boxing Day.

Although it’s believed that a transfer would be extremely difficult to accomplish this month should Almiron go, Forest are “likely to resist any late bid,” and he appears to be high on the Magpies list of possible replacements.

Edwards maintains that although negotiations are expected to continue over the next several days, claims of an agreement between Newcastle and Al-Shabab are unfounded. In the event that a January agreement cannot be reached, the Saudi Pro League team is anticipated to re-engage throughout the summer.

The Telegraph also notes that any funds collected from outgoings this month may facilitate a transfer for Amadou Onana of Everton or another target in midfield; Khephren Thuram, Ederson, and Manu Kone are also being considered.

Eddie Howe’s team are in a tricky situation financially after spending freely in the last few transfer windows. They are required to sell players before they can buy new ones in order to avoid punishment from the Premier League for breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

With Newcastle’s season hanging in the balance after recent run of poor results, Howe needs reinforcements to his squad in order to cope with injuries and add depth.