Paul Merson has named two Arsenal players who could cost them the league title

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has cautioned Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta that his present striker options, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, might not be enough to win the title.

As Arsenal prepare to enter the crucial part of the title race with Manchester City and Liverpool, Paul Merson has stated that their attack force may be the difference between them winning the title this season.

Liverpool have just lost once this season and are currently leading the standings with 48 points. With 43 points, Pep Guardiola’s City are second, on the same points as third placed Arsenal, despite having played one fewer game than both Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Before the season started, many people considered Arsenal as the favorites, but a mid-season slump has caused some to doubt their chances.

Merson has voiced doubts about Arsenal’s attack and whether striking duo Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have enough goals in them to lead the Gunners to a fourth Premier League title, even if he does not think his former team should be written out just yet.

“I think Arsenal are still in the title race,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“They had a big result the other day and they’re still there and thereabouts, so you have to put them in the equation.

“But Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah won’t score as many goals between them as Salah – and he is on the right wing. That’s a massive advantage for Liverpool, who will be in the race for a long time if they keep playing as they are.”

Merson did, however, continue by explaining that if forthcoming results go against his team, Klopp may see his team’s league challenge collapse in a couple of weeks. Liverpool’s next league match is against Chelsea at Anfield, and then they go to the Emirates to play Arsenal.

Merson added: “I won’t say Liverpool are title favourites though.

“City can just churn, churn and churn out wins. They can go 10 games without losing, easily. Look at them now, they’ve won eight out of their last nine matches [in all competitions].”