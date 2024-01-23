Sources: Liverpool finally get their answer after long-term pursuit of Chelsea ace

It’s believed that Chelsea will consider offers for their players this month because of continuing Financial Fair Play concerns, and Liverpool have now been given an answer after their pursuit of one highly-rated Blues ace.

Todd Boehly’s largesse hasn’t been without consequence for the West Londoners, last summer’s fire sale of players perhaps being the best evidence of that.

It would seem that the club still aren’t out of the woods yet, hence why there may have been suggestions that they were willing to cash in on current club captain, Conor Gallagher.

Jurgen Klopp has, apparently, been interested in another England international plying his trade at Stamford Bridge in Levi Colwill.

According to TeamTalk sources, however, there’s no chance that the club will sell him to their Premier League rivals at this point.

Though that might come as a blow to Klopp, however, at this point Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League table and arguably, injuries notwithstanding, can do without the 20-year-old.

What will be interesting to note is, post 2023/24, whether Colwill is tempted to move north, particularly if the Reds have won another Premier League title and the Blues have continued to struggle.

Clearly, any such move wouldn’t be cheap either, so FFP may even come into Liverpool’s thoughts again at that point.