Former Man United and England centre-back, Rio Ferdinand, has never been backwards in coming forwards with an opinion in his job as a pundit.

His Vibe with Five YouTube channel also allows him to offer an opinion that might be considered to be even more extreme than that which he spouts on the major satellite channels.

Though it has absolutely nothing to do with football, Rio couldn’t help but engage with the social media crowd discussing Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta’s recent visit to Salt Bae’s restaurant in the Middle East, whilst the Gunners were enjoying a mid-season break there.

“He [Salt Bae] was feeding some of the guests at my wedding like that. If I’m paying for that he ain’t feeding me nothing, not having it, but he was going around some of the guests doing that,” Ferdinand said on the latest Vibe with Five podast.

“A Man United manager ain’t doing that, only an Arsenal manager would do that type of stupidness. Pep [Guardiola] ain’t doing that.”

Ferdinand has always been an acquired taste thanks to his pathetic over-the-top goal celebrations which are often shown in highlight reels after a particular European game.

Where fellow pundits might be considered reserved by comparison, the 45-year-old clearly loves being the centre of attention.

Why does he even has to give an opinion on another team’s manager when it doesn’t even relate to a game between his old side and the Gunners?

Perhaps it’s just another shot at trying to stay cool and relevant, but on this occasion it’s arguably had precisely the opposite effect.