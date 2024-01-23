Tottenham could move for 21-year-old defender before the transfer window closes

In the final week of the January transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur may make a last-ditch attempt to sign Riccardo Calafiori of Bologna.

An update on Tottenham’s plans for the final week of the transfer window has been provided by journalist Dean Jones.

Spurs have managed to do their business nice and early in this transfer window. They have signed Radu Dragusin, as well as an extra forward in Timo Werner.

Ange Postecoglou’s team has managed to offload Eric Dier, Djed Spence, Hugo Lloris, Sergio Reguilon and Ivan Perisic who were all considered surplus to requirements.

This will give Spurs “some room to manoeuvre” in the closing days of the transfer market, according to Jones, and the club likes Riccardo Calafiori so a move cannot be ruled out for him.

According to Jones, who spoke with GiveMeSport, Tottenham will be considering a profile similar to Calafiori this year.

“The intent has been on moving players on and that has gone brilliantly over the past couple of weeks, and there are a couple of situations still being dealt with this weekend,” the journalist said.

“It’s interesting because it is going to allow Spurs some room to manoeuvre in the final week of the window and we all know they have a tradition of liking a late deal.

“Calafiori has a profile that would fit with what we have been told to expect from Spurs in terms of emerging talent over the course of this year and it would not surprise me if they look to advance that.”

Over the past few years, Tottenham have developed a habit of acquiring quality Serie A players.

Since leaving Italy for North London, players like Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur, Guglielmo Vicario, Dejan Kulusevski, and Destiny Udogie have all succeeded.

Spurs have already signed Dragusin from Genoa this month, and they could pounce to sign another Serie A defender.

Calafiori, a 21-year-old defender who has made 17 league appearances this season, is another young defender who has drawn attention recently in Italy.