Tottenham make enquiry to sign Bayern Munich man

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an enquiry to hire Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe.

That’s according to reports in the German media which claim the Lilywhites are eager to poach Neppe.

Looking to restructure the club, the Bundesliga giants are expected to make several changes — both on and off the field of play.

One major change in Bayern’s hierarchy will come when Max Eberl replaces Neppe, who recently agreed to terminate his contract, and becomes the club’s new sporting director next month.

Thought to be on Spurs’ shortlist of possible sporting directors, Neppe, who played a key role in Harry Kane’s transfer to the Allianz Arena last summer, could be the next big name in the game to fill the void left by already-departed managing director Fabio Paratici.