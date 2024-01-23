Transfer news: Man Utd hold talks over exciting young forward, Arsenal & Chelsea exits, Almiron to Saudi & more

This article was originally published on the Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Ben Jacobs’ exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Potential Arsenal exits plus Joshua Zirkzee links

There has been concrete interest in Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe this January, but Arsenal don’t want to let him go. All indications are also that Smith Rowe also wants to stay and fight for his place.

This didn’t stop West Ham trying for a loan, but talks late last week led to nothing. Arsenal aren’t desperately looking to sell Smith Rowe and it’s understood only a substantial offer for a permanent exit might change their mind. Aston Villa have also looked at Smith Rowe.

More generally, Arsenal do want to sell some players this month. Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny are two names the club would love to offload. It’s been tough to find January suitors for Elneny because several clubs are instead looking at signing him as a free-agent this summer, including Slaven Bilic’s Al-Fateh.

In terms of possible signings, there is plenty of interest in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee. The 22-year-old has seven goals in 15 Serie A games this season. Arsenal and Manchester United are both tracking the Dutch forward with a view to the summer. Tottenham could also enter the race.

There remains some confusion over Zirkzee’s €40m summer release clause, but Bologna director Marco Di Vaio insists it is “only valid for Bayern”.

A return to Bayern is unlikely but not impossible. Manchester United are the only Premier League club to date to begin any formative talks. Ajax, who considered Zirkzee last summer, also retain an interest but will struggle to meet the asking price. They was never full consensus within the club to move for Zirkzee last year but his form now has led to some firmer support within the club.

Armando Broja could be part of busy end to January for Chelsea

Chelsea are set for a busy end to the window, especially as far as outgoings are concerned.

Armando Broja is for sale at the right price. It’s understood Chelsea will consider offers of £35m+. For now things are quiet despite interest at differing levels from Fulham, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

One thing the four clubs have in common is they all feel the asking price is too high. Fulham and Wolves prefer a loan, ideally with an option not an obligation. Suitors could leave approaches until quite close to the deadline to try and put pressure on Chelsea to lower their price or structural demands.

There is still a chance Trevoh Chalobah departs as well, but having only just returned from a hamstring injury he’s been harder to shift.

Chalobah has some interest in England and Italy but nothing is close as of now, although with so little time in the window let’s see if that changes. Milan are still considering a move but feel Chelsea’s financial conditions are too high. There is still nothing advanced with Fulham as of Tuesday morning. Chelsea may want Chalobah sold, but the player himself is content to sit tight and resolve things in the summer if needs be. He will only exit for the right move, and preferably wants a club with European football or a likelihood of it next season.

Conor Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea for now, but offers will be entertained at the right number. Gallagher has been just about Chelsea’s top performer, probably behind only Cole Palmer. But he’s no closer to earning a new deal. It’s looking like a saga that will resolve itself in the summer, not January, barring a £50m+ package. Some sources say it might even take £60m with a guaranteed fee of £45m, otherwise Chelsea won’t even listen. Spurs have not yet engaged in formal talks despite reports earlier in the month suggesting they approached Chelsea.

Chelsea are still exploring strikers for January but will only move if they find the right name. The elite profile they are looking for is only expected to be available in the summer meaning patience may be needed. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen remains a top target for this summer. Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is another to watch and has a €50m release clause active this summer.

As of now, Chelsea haven’t re-entered the race for Antonio Nusa, with Spurs, at the time of writing, getting closer to a deal with Club Brugge. It’s believed a buy-with-loan-back structure is being discussed.

Chelsea tried last summer, but what may put them off Nusa now is the fact Brugge don’t want a January exit, hence why Spurs must either pre-agree a summer deal or buy now and loan Nusa immediately back.

Miguel Almiron could make Saudi move but no full agreement yet

Miguel Almiron is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, as exclusively revealed on Tuesday.

Although nothing is fully agreed yet, Al-Shabab already have a provisional agreement with Newcastle. This is not quite the same as an agreement in principle, but it does constitute an initial agreement over the guaranteed fee, which will be close to €20m if things proceed. The total package could rise to around €30m. Talks continue over bonuses and structure.

Al-Shabab are optimistic of agreeing a full package with Newcastle, and Almiron is certainly a player that will be sold for the right price this window. Newcastle are far more bullish about keeping Kieran Trippier, and Bayern’s offer is around half the €30m they could get for Almiron.

But there are still two challenges for Al-Shabab. The first is that other Saudi interest could materialise. Al-Ahli, for example, who are PIF controlled, are another Saudi club who like Almiron. They haven’t engaged yet in any talks, though, and at this stage of the window they’ll obviously have to move fast if they do decide to enter the race. Al-Alhi already did business with Newcastle over the summer when they signed Allan Saint-Maximin.

Al-Shabab also have to persuade Almiron to join and, as of now, there is no agreement on the player side. Al-Shabab are first trying to get a full agreement with Newcastle, probably in the hope that the Premier League club then tell Almiron they’d like to sell.

Miguel Almiron is one to watch right up until the end of the window. Newcastle will entertain offers so there is a deal to be done under the right conditions.