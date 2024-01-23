Video: Chelsea break the deadlock after unfortunate own goal

Chelsea have taken the lead in their second leg Carabao Cup semi-final after a Middlesbrough own goal.

The Blues have now drawn level with Middlesbrough in the tie after losing the first leg 1-0 away from home last week.

Mauricio Pochettino gave Armando Broja the nod tonight and the 22-year-old was key to the opening goal.

After a through ball played Raheem Sterling in one-on-one, the English winger squared it to Broja in the middle but the Middlesbrough defenders attempted block saw the ball ricochet into the back of his own net.

