Video: Chelsea break the deadlock after unfortunate own goal

Chelsea have taken the lead in their second leg Carabao Cup semi-final after a Middlesbrough own goal.
The Blues have now drawn level with Middlesbrough in the tie after losing the first leg 1-0 away from home last week.
Mauricio Pochettino gave Armando Broja the nod tonight and the 22-year-old was key to the opening goal.
After a through ball played Raheem Sterling in one-on-one, the English winger squared it to Broja in the middle but the Middlesbrough defenders attempted block saw the ball ricochet into the back of his own net.
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 23, 2024