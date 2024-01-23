Video: Chelsea score three goals in quick succession to finish incredible first half

The Blues have taken the lead in their Carabao Cup tie after three goals in just 13 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino was not happy with his side after their shock 1-0 loss against Middlesbrough in the first leg of their semi-final last week but he will be delighted with the first half his side have produced so far.

The home side took the lead after Raheem Sterling’s cross was turned in by a Middlesbrough defender after only 15 minutes.

A quick brace of goals from Chelsea through Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi then put them two goals clear in the tie.

Cole Palmer then finished an incredible first half with a clinical finish on his left foot.

Enzo Fernández gives Chelsea the lead at Stamford Bridge! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fXtkCtspHP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 23, 2024

Brilliant finish from Axel Disasi 😍💫 pic.twitter.com/UsHSCHfRL0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 23, 2024