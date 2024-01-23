The English winger has been on fire for Chelsea as he grabbed his second and his side’s fifth of the night before Noni Madueke made it six.

The Blues are on their way to the Carabao Cup final after a record win at Stamford Bridge walking away with a 6-1 second-leg win.

After a disappointing first-leg loss to Middlesbrough in the first leg last week, Mauricio Pochettino’s side made sure to put in a statement performance during the home leg.

After scoring four goals inside the first 45 minutes, the Blues wrapped up the win with two goals from Cole Palmer and Madueke.

Video courtesy of beinSport.

