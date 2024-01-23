West Ham make a stance on further interest in £50m-rated 22-year-old

With just over a week left of the January transfer window, West Ham have made their position crystal clear regarding the potential signing of a £50m-rated 22-year-old Premier League star.

David Moyes and Tim Steidten came up trumps in the summer window with some excellent signings, all of whom appear to have dovetailed well within the first-team dynamic.

If they’re able to add one or two more before the end of the month, who end up being similarly successful in terms of their importance to the team, there’s no reason why the Hammers can’t improve on their current sixth position.

Lest we forget that the East Londoners are also going well in Europe once more, so there’s a chance of glory on two fronts at this point.

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted that West Ham are closing in on Kalvin Phillips, and that would certainly be a coup for the club.

However, another of their potential targets, Chelsea’s Armando Broja, remains out of reach for now.

That’s because, as Football Insider note, the player’s £50m transfer fee is out of West Ham’s budget at this stage.

Given the lack of minutes that Broja has played for the Blues, that’s a big financial ask for any interested party in any event.

Perhaps they will need to drop their asking price in future if they wish to make a sale.

