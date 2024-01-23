Wilfried Gnonto agrees new Leeds United contract ‘in principle’

Wilfried Gnonto is reportedly on the verge of committing his long-term future to Leeds United.

The Italian winger has seen his future at Elland Road heavily speculated ever since the Yorkshire side’s relegation back to the Championship was confirmed at the end of last season.

Gnonto, 20, wanted out of Leeds and was linked with a move to Everton. Although the Toffees came up short in a last-gasp summer offer for the 20-year-old, speculation surrounding whether or not he could leave this month has not died down.

Despite struggling to recapture some of his best form, the former Inter Milan academy starlet remains a huge prospect.

And according to HITC’s Graeme Bailey, irrespective of how uncertain his future at Elland Road has been, the winger has agreed to a new contract in principle.

The Italy international’s current deal expires in the summer of 2027, but a formal extension would certainly be a huge coup for Daniel Farke’s side, who are hoping to secure instant promotion back to the Premier League.

During his first 18 months in Yorkshire, Gnonto, who is valued at around £14 million (TM), has scored five goals and registered five assists in 51 games in all competitions.