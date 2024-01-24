Newcastle United have tentatively agreed to transfer Miguel Almiron to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab. However, finalising the deal faces some hurdles, with one major challenge being the need to persuade the player himself, as per sources explained to TEAMtalk.

The uncertainty surrounding the winger’s willingness to leave European football for the Saudi Pro League adds complexity to the deal. Newcastle, with ambitions for European competition and a positive trajectory, faces challenges in convincing players to join the project, especially considering past instances of players expressing a desire to return to Europe after lucrative moves to the Asian country.

Newcastle, currently constrained by Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, would appreciate the anticipated £30 million from Al-Shabab for Almiron, providing them with the means to pursue their own transfer targets.

The proposed wage from Al-Shabab is understandably a significant, life-changing amount, making it a tempting offer for anyone. However, certain sources within Newcastle remain composed, expressing confidence that the Paraguay international may not depart during this transfer window.

Ongoing talks persist, and the dialogue will continue to determine whether a deal can be reached. As of now, nothing is confirmed, leaving Almiron’s future uncertain and up in the air.

The 29-year-old is currently under contract at St. James’ Park until 2026, having extended his terms back in March of 2023.