Leicester City lining up move to sign attacking midfielder who destroyed them just days ago

Southampton and Leicester City, along with several other clubs, are monitoring the progress of Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare.

Despite a significant knee injury that sidelined him for the majority of the previous season and the beginning of the current one, Callum O’Hare has made a strong comeback, regaining full fitness in the past six weeks and swiftly rediscovering his top form as an attacking midfielder with the Sky Blues.

O’Hare, at 25, has been a standout performer for Mark Robins’ side during their impressive nine-game unbeaten run, notably scoring twice in a recent notable victory over league leaders Leicester City. However, uncertainties loom over O’Hare’s future as his contract with the Sky Blues expires in the summer. Although he has been presented with new terms, an agreement on a new deal is yet to be reached.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Callum O’Hare’s contract negotiations, it’s not surprising that other clubs, including Leicester and Southampton, are closely monitoring his situation, as reported by Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse.

O’Hare’s contract situation puts him in a favourable position for deciding his future. With his current contract expiring in six months, he has the option to wait, become a free agent, and then carefully choose his next destination.

The 25-year-old has already proven his ability in the Championship, even after a horrific injury. Will he take that next in the summer and join a team in the Premier League?