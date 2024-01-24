BBC pundit Alan Hutton, speaking to Football Insider, has shared his perspective on the recent Leeds transfer news involving Mateusz Musialowski.

Hutton believes that the forward could revitalise his career at Elland Road, especially after facing challenges in making a breakthrough on Merseyside. He suggests that under Daniel Farke’s management, Musialowski might unleash his full potential.

Leeds United are among the “several” clubs actively pursuing the young Polish player, who is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, potentially making him available for a reduced price. Reports indicate that Leeds are “firmly in the race” and could provide Daniel Farke with the “attacking reinforcements” he is seeking before the closure of the transfer window.

Speaking on Musialowski, Hutton said on Football Insider: “He’s playing for Liverpool, so he’s obviously got something about him. He’s not playing first-team football, but he’s really versatile, he can play across the front and his numbers for the youth ranks are exceptional.”

Hutton highlights Musialowski’s versatility, noting his ability to play as a central striker, winger, or attacking midfielder. This flexibility could enhance his chances of securing a spot in the Leeds team in the short term. However, the long-term question remains whether he will define a specific role as he progresses in his career.

The youngster has been delivering impressive performances at the under-21 level this season, with notable statistics. In just 11 games, he has contributed directly to eight goals, scoring six and providing two assists. His standout form in the Premier League 2 earned him a nomination for the Player of the Month award in October.

Crucially for Leeds, Musialowski has demonstrated his capability to perform against senior opposition. In the EFL Trophy, where Premier League academy sides face teams in League One and League Two, he has scored three times, placing him joint-sixth in the competition and joint-first among academy players.