Newcastle United appear poised to keep one of their key players this month, as the interested club has opted against making another bid for his services.

While several Newcastle players are subjects of transfer discussions, the likelihood of a move for Kieran Trippier now seems improbable. Journalist Christian Falk suggests that Bayern Munich have abandoned their pursuit of the right-back due to growing frustration with Newcastle’s high valuation demands.

In the past week, Newcastle rejected a loan bid and two permanent bids for Trippier from Bayern Munich, with the latest offer reportedly around £13 million, considered too low by the Magpies. The true valuation of the England international remains uncertain, but Bayern are unwilling to increase their offer.

Falk stated on social media: “The deal of Kieran Trippier (33) from Newcastle to FC Bayern is at the moment off because of excessive demands.”

Newcastle will retain their vice-captain, Trippier, whom they signed for £12 million two years ago, for the remainder of this season. During this campaign, they aim to improve their Premier League standing and contend for the FA Cup.

Although his short-term future is settled, the long-term decision on Trippier remains uncertain. Some within the club hope to keep him beyond the summer, while reports suggest there may be consideration to capitalise on the ageing defender while the opportunity persists.