Aston Villa have shown strong interest in Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, with reports indicating that the Villans have made their move for the 21-year-old by submitting two offers in an effort to secure his services.

Middlesbrough have rejected both offers from Aston Villa, expressing dissatisfaction with what they perceive as a lowball approach. The future attempts by Villa to secure Morgan Rogers remain uncertain.

According to The Independent, Boro values Rogers at around £10 million. Despite the ongoing transfer discussions, Rogers was in action during the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea, scoring late in the 6-1 loss.

Rogers’ moment of individual brilliance, which included a goal, provided a reason for celebration for the traveling Middlesbrough fans.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, speaking on Sky Sports before the match, expressed understanding as to why Aston Villa is pursuing Rogers, acknowledging the talent and impact he brings to the game.

“Like him a lot. Technically very good. Been brought up at Man City, was loaned out to Lincoln when I was at Burton. He is technically very good, strong.

“He also does the other side of the job, works really hard and can put the ball in the net. That’s why Aston Villa are after him.”

Morgan Rogers has been in excellent form for Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick, boasting 33 appearances, seven goals, and nine assists this season. His recent goal against Chelsea is likely to have pleased Aston Villa, as it demonstrates his ability to perform impressively against top-tier teams as well.