West Ham are expected to face competition from Chelsea and other Premier League clubs in the pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface this summer, according to sources from Football Insider.

Several top-flight English clubs are reportedly preparing to make a move for the 23-year-old, although he is not anticipated to be released from the German club during the January window despite the interest.

There are suggestions that West Ham are gearing up to submit a bid for the Nigerian international, Victor Boniface, and this potential offer could surpass the club’s current transfer record.

Chelsea have reportedly shortlisted several forwards, including Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen, as potential targets. However, Boniface is currently sidelined due to a serious groin injury that necessitated surgery. The Nigerian forward is not expected to return until March at the earliest, impacting his availability for any potential move during the current transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Leverkusen are willing to sell the striker but only if their valuation is met. With Chelsea and West Ham both willing to spend the big bucks, this could cause a bidding war between the two London clubs.

Boniface has been in impressive form, contributing with 16 goals and eight assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing to Bayer Leverkusen’s position at the top of the Bundesliga.