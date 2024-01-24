Video: Ex Chelsea flop scores stunning goal to advance his nation to AFCON knockout stage

Morocco have advanced to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Zambia 1-0. 

The first half was being completely dominated by Morocco and all that was missing for the Atlas Lions was a goal. And thanks to Galatasaray winger Hakim Ziyech the deadlock was broken in the 37th minute.

It was initially a great passing move by Morocco until the ball fell loosely to, the ex Chelsea flop, Ziyech, who smashed the ball home.

Ultimately, this goal cemented Morocco as the first place team in Group F.

Unfortunately for Ziyech he was substituted at halftime due to a nasty looking injury that he suffered.

