Ben Chilwell expressed that he has unfinished business at Wembley after leading Chelsea to the Carabao Cup final.

The left-back, who captained the team in the 6-1 second-leg victory over Middlesbrough, is eager to secure Wembley glory. This marks the fourth attempt for Ben Chilwell since joining Chelsea in 2020.

Chilwell, returning to Chelsea’s starting lineup after a long-term hamstring injury, had an impressive 65-minute runout against Boro. He shared that co-owner Behdad Eghbali expressed his satisfaction with Chilwell’s return during the customary post-match visit to the dressing room, stating that it was good to have him back.

During media duty after the Middlesbrough game, Chilwell highlighted his approach to each injury setback, aiming to do more in his recovery process compared to the previous times.

He also sent Liverpool a stern message ahead of their Carabao Cup final meeting: “It’s three finals we’ve lost [two FA Cups and one Carabao Cup] so 100 per cent there is unfinished business.”

He added: “We want to go and win and, as a group, we need to make sure that we go and really enjoy the experience and soak it in.”

Liverpool managed to negotiate their way past Fulham after drawing 1-1 at Craven Cottage, ultimately winning 3-2 on the aggregate score line.