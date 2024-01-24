Liverpool’s advancement to yet another final is seen as another indication that Jurgen Klopp’s side are firmly back in top form.

While the match against Fulham posed challenges, the Reds ultimately secured their place at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Liverpool are set to face Chelsea and manager Mauricio Pochettino in a much-anticipated final, continuing their recent history of decent performances against both in finals.

Liverpool’s noteworthy performance against Fulham was not just about the playing style but also the look of the team. It wasn’t Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice starting XI but rather a makeshift team that demonstrated resilience to secure a strong away result.

Club captain Virgil van Dijk, speaking after the game on Sky Sports, expressed particular admiration for two players who contributed significantly to the team’s performance.

“The right hand side was not the most experience side today. But they did very well and all season.

“I’m proud of these guys. It’s only the beginning for them and they must feel it that way.”

Liverpool are currently shaping a remarkable team, and the contribution of academy graduates has been integral to this process. Players like Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley are among the emerging talents from Liverpool’s academy who are garnering attention and playing significant roles in the team’s success. And Curtis Jones has also been a standout this seaosn. The emphasis on nurturing young talent is evidently paying off for the club.