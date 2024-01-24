Newcastle United could see several changes to their first team squad between now and the end of the January window.

The Magpies are in talks with Bayern Munich over a possible deal for Kieran Trippier.

Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson have also been subject to transfer interest from Al-Shabab and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

However, they’re not the only players in line to depart St. James’ Park before the end of the month.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, centre-back and club captain Jamaal Lascelles requested permission to leave the club before the window closes.

It has been reported Wilson’s request comes off the back of interest from European side Besiktas.

During his 10 years with the club, Lascelles, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, has directly contributed to 19 goals in 247 games in all competitions.