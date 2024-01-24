Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target has made his decision on his next club

In a recent interview, Victor Osimhen disclosed that he has “already made” his decision on where he will play next season.

The Napoli forward has established himself as one of the best offensive players in Europe and was a major factor in the team’s third Scudetto victory last season.

The Premier League teams that are reportedly interested in signing the Nigerian international are Chelsea and Arsenal, both of which need strong offensive firepower.

However, Osimhen put a stop to rumors of a January transfer when he signed a massive new contract to stay with the Serie A winners.

Speculation over Osimhen’s potential 2024–25 destination is still rampant, as the forward is happy to make references to a possible career in English football.

In an interview with CBS Sports on Tuesday afternoon, Osimhen indicated that, while it would take some time for it to be made public, the 25-year-old had “made up his mind” about his future.

‘A rumour is going around about me linked with the Premier League,’ Osimhen said.

‘When you are one of the hottest strikers in the globe, you expect this kind of thing.

‘Of course, EPL is one of the biggest and best leagues in the whole world.

‘At Napoli, I just signed a new contract, I enjoy my time there, going through it with the team, and at the end of the season – I already made up my mind.

‘I know what I want to do with my career. Since I’ve started I’ve been the one taking my own decisions and everything’s working out for me, even though when I started, it didn’t go as well as planned, but I already had my plan.

‘I already knew the next step I want to take.’

‘For now I just want to finish the season as strong as I can, then go relax somewhere with my daughter, think about my life, and then finally come out with the decision I’ve already made,’ Osimhen added.

With a high asking price of over £130 million for their best player, Napoli are only willing to part with their striker if they get a record fee for the Nigerian.