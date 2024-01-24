Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has admitted he’s glad to have attracted some transfer interest this January, even if he’s focused on his current club and has not held talks over joining anyone else for the moment.

The Poland international joined the Gunners from Spezia last year and has proven a decent squad player in that time, even if he doesn’t look any closer to showing he can be a regular starter in Mikel Arteta’s side.

There is plenty of competition for places in this Arsenal squad, with Kiwior up against rock-solid duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for a place at centre-back, while he can also play left-back but is up against the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu in that position.

Kiwior may do well at some point to consider leaving the Emirates Stadium if he is to play more often and advance his career, but for now it seems he’s not in a particular hurry for a new challenge, even if he has, somewhat intriguingly, welcomed the apparent interest in him.

“It’s definitely nice and I’m glad there’s interest in me,” Kiwior told Super Express.

“But I focus on what is now. Besides, there have been no talks with me yet.”

Arsenal would probably do well to keep Kiwior as a squad player if they can, as his versatility makes him a useful option if required, but it remains to be seen how they long they can balance that with his own desire to play.