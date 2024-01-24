Fabrizio Romano has responded to the latest Arsenal transfer rumours involving a possible summer move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Zubimendi has not yet agreed a move with the Gunners for next season, despite some reports coming out of Spain suggesting something could already be in place.

Romano is one of the most trusted names in the transfer news business, however, as he never speculates about things like this unless he’s absolutely sure, and he insists there’s still no decision on Zubimendi’s future.

Although Arsenal like the Spanish midfielder, there is also interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, according to Romano, so it could still be that the north London giants will find it hard to win the race for his signature.

Barca have been linked with Zubimendi before, but Romano’s mention of Bayern is seemingly a new detail in this intriguing saga, though it doesn’t necessarily make things any easier for Arsenal.

“Arsenal fans have been asking me about Martin Zubimendi’s situation once again as some reports in Spain have claimed an agreement is already in place for the Real Sociedad midfielder to join the Gunners in the summer,” Romano said.

“However, my understanding remains that nothing is decided yet. Zubimendi is one of the players on Arsenal’s list since last year, but the same is true for Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz, who remain appreciated at the Emirates Stadium, so the story is absolutely open.

“It’s also important to note that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also closely following Zubimendi, who remains very happy at Sociedad and focused on their goals for this season, so nothing has been decided yet with Arsenal or any other club, let’s see what happens in the summer.”