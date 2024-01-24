Aston Villa will let 30-year-old leave the club for a good offer

Aston Villa would find it hard to reject suitable offers for Lucas Digne.

That is the view of Aston Villa News‘ financial expert Dan Plumley, who believes the chance to offload the Frenchman before the end of the January window could be something Unai Emery agrees to.

Recent reports in the French media have claimed Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have approached the former Everton full-back and offered to improve his salary, which currently sees him take home £163,000-per week.

And should Al-Hilal back their interest up with a formal transfer offer, Plumley reckons Villa will at least consider parting ways with the 30-year-old.

“I think at the minute the way the market is, it doesn’t really matter what club you are,” he said.

“If a big money offer comes in, whether that’s a transfer fee or getting a high-earner off the wage bill and it’s coming from the Middle East, or wherever it comes from actually, as long as it’s the best offer on the table, you’ve got to look at it seriously.

“That’s no disrespect to the players, but that’s the nature of the business at the minute and if it is an offer that is too good to turn down, you’ve almost got to take it.

“Especially given how we don’t know how it will run out in the long-term and we saw huge activity in the Saudi market last summer, but we’ve already had Jordan Henderson move out of that and to Ajax, we’ve heard rumours that players like Firmino and others might be looking for an exit already.

“That again goes into the negotiating position of when you’re trying to shift players on, so if those opportunities are not going to be there forever, and there is risk in the strategy still.

“If it’s a really good offer on the table and you’ve got players you think you can shift on for a fee while you can, I just think it’s sometimes too good to turn down irrespective of what club you are.”

During his two years at Villa Park, Digne, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored three goals and registered nine assists in 73 games in all competitions.