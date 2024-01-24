Bayern Munich make Choupo-Moting transfer decision amid Man United interest

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will not be allowed to leave Bayern Munich this month.

That’s according to HITC’s Graeme Bailey, who claims the Bundesliga champions are unwilling to lose the Cameroon international for the remainder of the season.

The 34-year-old will be out of contract in the summer, so there is little incentive for Thomas Tuchel to lose one of his first-team players six months ahead of time.

That hasn’t stopped Manchester United from expressing an interest though — the Red Devils, led by Erik Ten Hag, are on the lookout for a new striker — even if it is just on a temporary basis while Rasmus Hojlund gets up to speed with the English game.

However, despite the opportunity on offer, it seems highly unlikely that Choupo-Moting will make a move before the end of the winter window.

Consequently, with all of Bayern’s efforts remaining focused on signing Kieran Trippier from Newcastle, one ‘United’ the Bavarians won’t be engaging with this month is the red half of Manchester.

