Chelsea get offer for ace they’re desperate to sell but problems remain

The end of the January transfer window is just over a week away and Chelsea are getting desperate in trying to offload one of their current players.

Mauricio Pochettino will know that the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules will leave him hamstrung in terms of new signings if he can’t offload one or two players, so there’s a real need to get business signed off quickly.

So far in 2023/24 Trevoh Chalobah hasn’t played a single minute for the Argentinian.

Injury issues have blighted the defender’s campaign, though it’s believed that he’s never been part of Pochettino’s plans in any event.

Having believed to have turned down a summer move to Nottingham Forest, Chalobah finds himself in a footballing no man’s land at present.

Any deals that he perhaps hoped would land in his lap haven’t been forthcoming but near neighbours, Fulham, could soon offer him a route out of Stamford Bridge, and one that doesn’t require him to up sticks.

According to TeamTalk, Marco Silva wants the player as a long-term replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo, however, a deal seemingly isn’t straightforward.

The Cottagers only want to acquire him on a loan-to-buy basis with it believed that Chelsea want a straight sale.

As Chalobah is an academy product, any monies acquired would be considered as profit from an FFP perspective – something that’s clearly of value to the Blues.