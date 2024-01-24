Chelsea have decided not to pay €100 million for one of their top transfer targets

It appears Chelsea have opted to pass on Viktor Gyokeres this month in favor of spending a big transfer fee on a well-known striker in the summer.

Despite indications to the contrary, Football Insider suggests that Chelsea may decide not to pursue a transfer for Viktor Gyokeres this month.

The Sporting CP star has been linked to the Blues, who are eager to sign a new striker.

However, they would rather spend big money in the summer on a world class striker than on the €100 million rated Gyokeres this month.

It is obvious that Chelsea need a new striker and they have been looking for one for a while. They have been linked to a lot of players, though, because their desired targets are either extremely pricey in January or unavailable for a transfer this month.

Brentord striker Ivan Toney and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen have both been linked to moves to the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are rumored to have put in a proposal for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, according to a number of stories linking the two parties. The Swede, who only moved to the Portuguese team from Coventry City in the summer, has been in incredible form this season, contributing to 32 goals in a highly impressive season.

Gyokeres is reportedly rather low on Chelsea’s radar, despite the fact that he matches their style. He also has a €100 million release clause, raising questions over whether the Blues will make a move for him.

Given the numerous connections with a move to Stamford Bridge, Fabrizio Romano’s latest debunking of the links with the Sporting CP star looks plausible.

The narrative maintains that even though Chelsea have grown to like Gyokeres, they would prefer to use the €100 million striker’s market value on a different striker.

In addition, the Blues would not have paid anything like his present release clause even if they had been really interested. Therefore, as of right now, the Stamford Bridge team is not competing to sign Gyokeres this month.