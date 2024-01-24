Chelsea making moves for in-form striker with 11 goals in 19 games

Despite scoring six goals against a lacklustre Middlesbrough side in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, Chelsea evidently still lack a natural goalscorer.

Christopher Nkunku’s season has been blighted by injuries and has meant that he’s played just 180 minutes in all competitions for the Blues in 2023/24 according to WhoScored.

Nicolas Jackson has fared somewhat better with eight goals and two assists in 23 appearances, but the 22-year-old is clearly still a work in progress.

If Mauricio Pochettino is given time to develop both players, there’s no reason why they can’t end up being part of the Blues front line for years to come.

However, the West Londoners need a proven goalscorer now.

In ninth place on 31 points, they’re 12 off the Champions League places, though with a decent run of form in the second half of the campaign, there’s no reason why they can’t make a late run.

With that in mind, it’s therefore obvious why they might be making noises regarding Al-Ittihad target man, Karim Benzema, a player that, despite his advancing years, still knows where the goal is.

Understand that Lyon owner John Textor is still hopeful of structuring a deal to sign Karim Benzema. Much will rely on working out how to compensate Al-Ittihad for enormous outlay on France striker. Chelsea also starting to show an interest … — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) January 23, 2024

WhoScored note that he already has 11 goals from his 19 games in the Saudi Pro League, however, he might well have played his last game for the club.

It’s believed that player and employer have reached an impasse and he wishes to return to Europe.

Lyon, Benzema’s first club, are also reported to be interested, though if it comes down to finances, Chelsea would certainly be in the box seat.