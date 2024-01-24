Cristiano Ronaldo to have a hand in convincing brilliant ex-Man United team-mate to join Al Nassr

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Man United and ended up moving to the Saudi Pro League there was an inevitable backlash for the Portuguese.

Clearly seen as nothing more than an amateur league, Ronaldo appears to be having the last laugh some 18 months on, as more and more players are being attracted to the region to earn salaries that dwarf enough those offered in the Premier League.

For players of a certain age, it’s a no-brainer. Seeing out their careers on lucrative contracts is a bonus that wasn’t perhaps expected but is becoming a huge pull for many players, even if the standard of the league still has some way to go before it can be considered to be amongst the best.

If younger players and those in their prime can start to be attracted there, then Ronaldo’s proclamation that the Pro League will one day be considered as amongst the best (TNT Sports) will ring true.

A former Man United team-mate could be the next to join him at Al Nassr too, with the Daily Mail noting that the Red Devils top earner, Casemiro, is being lined up.

The report goes on to suggest that Ronaldo himself is having a hand in trying to ensure a deal gets done for the £350k per week (Capology) man.

Casemiro had been a brilliant servant for United when he first arrived at Old Trafford, but the shine to his game has disappeared.

To that end, Erik ten Hag and the club’s board will surely be delighted if they’re able to move him on.