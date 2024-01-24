Crystal Palace have reportedly had an opening bid for Daniel Munoz rejected by Genk.

That’s according to a recent report from the Guardian, who claims the Premier League side are keen to sign the 27-year-old defender before the end of the January transfer window.

However, after seeing their opening offer turned down, Steve Parish must now decide whether to go back with an improved offer or to walk away from negotiations and target alternatives.

Since joining Genk from Columbian side Atletico Nacional four years ago, Munoz, who has 18 months left on his deal and is valued at just under £10 million, has scored 19 goals and registered 20 assists in 148 games in all competitions.