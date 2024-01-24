Crystal Palace submit official bid to sign South American ace

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace have reportedly had an opening bid for Daniel Munoz rejected by Genk.

That’s according to a recent report from the Guardian, who claims the Premier League side are keen to sign the 27-year-old defender before the end of the January transfer window.

However, after seeing their opening offer turned down, Steve Parish must now decide whether to go back with an improved offer or to walk away from negotiations and target alternatives.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star admits he’s “glad” there’s been transfer interest in him this January
Agent of Fulham star kills latest contract rumour with two-word statement
Manchester United finalising details for star to complete transfer away

Since joining Genk from Columbian side Atletico Nacional four years ago, Munoz, who has 18 months left on his deal and is valued at just under £10 million, has scored 19 goals and registered 20 assists in 148 games in all competitions.

More Stories Daniel Munoz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.