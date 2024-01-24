Fabrizio Romano provides significant update on West Ham’s progress in securing Kalvin Phillips

When there’s transfer news to break, CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, always appears to have his finger on the pulse and has become a trusted source of information for millions of football fans.

Like any journalist, he doesn’t always get it right, however, it’s rare for the Italian to be wildly inaccurate.

Romano has been on top of the developing Kalvin Phillips story from the very beginning.

Previous updates to the story have included news that both Juventus and Newcastle were interested in the player’s services, but ultimately it’s West Ham that have played another blinder in the transfer market and they’re close to getting their man now.

??? Kalvin Phillips will be in London today to undergo medical tests as new West Ham player. He's expected to sign the contract and complete the move on Thursday. West Ham and Man City have already started to exchange contract for loan deal with buy option clause. pic.twitter.com/8swTTLXOEl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2024

According to Romano’s latest X (formerly Twitter) update, the England international midfielder will be in the capital on Wednesday to undergo his medical before completing the contract on Thursday.

That would allow the player to train with his new team-mates for a week before he could make his debut against Bournemouth next Thursday.

The deal, once signed and sealed, represents a win for all parties.

Man City loan a player who isn’t getting anywhere close to significant first-team minutes, West Ham get an international class player who will strengthen their midfield, and the player himself gets to showcase his talent for a few months and give Gareth Southgate food for thought when he’s picking his European Championship squad.