Armando Broja is one player who could move clubs before the end of the January transfer window.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has warned fans the Albanian could be one of this month’s late movers.

Needing to sell to help widen the profit margins allowed by Financial Fair Play (FFP), US billionaire owner Todd Boehly is likely to sanction at least one big-name Chelsea sale.

And although Conor Gallagher remains the player whose future is speculated the most, Broja, 22, is quickly emerging as another who could depart within the next week.

“Chelsea are waiting for proposals. I think there will be some conversations, so let’s see what happens,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“West Ham have always been big admirers of the player, and let’s see if Wolves will enter the mix because they also had some contacts to understand the conditions of the deal.

“I think Broja could be one of the names that we mention in the final days of the transfer window.”

Regardless of which club makes a move to sign the 22-year-old, fans will be expecting the club to sign a replacement before next month.

With just Nicolas Jackson and Broja as Mauricio Pochettino’s only outright strikers, and neither proving they’re capable of leading the Blues’ attack, there will be huge emphasis placed on bringing in a guaranteed goalscorer.

Former Real Madrid Galactico Karim Benzema remains heavily linked, as does Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who recently revealed he knows what he wants ‘the next step in his career’ to be.