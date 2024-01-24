Important Spurs player set to return from injury against Manchester City

James Maddison is in line to make his return for Tottenham Hotspur.

Suffering a leg injury during Spurs’ 4-1 defeat to Chelsea, the England international has been out since the start of November.

Although Ange Postecoglou has managed Maddison’s absence well, there is no doubt the Lilywhites are a better team with the 27-year-old than they are without.

And in what is certain to be a huge boost, according to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, the Londoners are preparing for their number 10 to return to action — possibly as early as this Friday when the team face defending champions Manchester City in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

James Maddison is back in training and could make his return against City on Friday. Piece on why this has been the most frustrating lay-off of his career, and the hole he left, having settled in so fast at Spurs.https://t.co/PuALPzfsHP — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) January 24, 2024

Having Maddison fit and available could prove decisive as Postecoglou looks to guide his team to a record of three games unbeaten against Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens.

Spurs have since confirmed these reports on their official social media channels.

Of course, getting a result against this season’s favourites is never an easy task, however, with Maddison boasting nine goal involvements from his first 11 games, having him ready to link up with the likes of Son Heung-min will definitely give Guardiola more to consider in his pre-match preparations.