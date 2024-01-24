Kalvin Phillips’ move to West Ham on loan from Manchester City may be all but done now, according to Fabrizio Romano, but is the England international making a mistake?

That’s what former Chelsea player and coach Jody Morris thinks, with the pundit explaining that Phillips should snub an approach from West Ham and join Barcelona instead.

It’s not entirely clear if Barca’s interest in Phillips has been as strong as some reports have suggested, but Morris thinks the City misfit should have turned down West Ham if there was a chance of moving to the Nou Camp instead.

“I am not sure going to West Ham, if I was a Kalvin Phillips, would satisfy the level in which I want to play at,” Morris said.

“If I was him, then maybe I would look at playing abroad until the end of the season. I love Kalvin Phillips and I would love to see him in the Premier League. I would go Barca first, for me. The two Spanish teams (Barca and Atletico Madrid).”

Phillips surely needs to prioritise playing time now, however, after so much time on the bench at City, and it’s unclear if moving to Barcelona would really have given him that, so it would surely have been too big a risk to take if he is to keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s England plans ahead of Euro 2024 this summer.