Kylian Mbappe makes significant demand for Liverpool to ponder

It’s been the transfer saga that’s taken up multiple column inches over the years, and Kylian Mbappe’s latest stalling tactic over making a decision on what’s next will keep the headline writers happy again for a while.

The French World Cup winner would appear to have three career choices at present.

Stay with Paris Saint-Germain and continue to be their standard bearer for the next few years, move to Real Madrid who’ve been courting him for a while now, or join Liverpool for a totally new experience, and one where he’ll lead the charge for the Reds to become a Premier League force to rival Guardiola’s Man City.

All three would appear to offer something different and attractive for the player, but there is one demand that he has of any club interested in his services which, were it not acceded to, is a game-changer in terms of a final decision.

According to Fichajes, he will decide his next destination based on his desire to play in the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, as much as any financial inducements.

If Real or Liverpool don’t agree to the striker representing his country at the showpiece event, they’re out of the picture as far as a transfer is concerned.