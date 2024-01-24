Leeds United have reportedly advanced in their efforts to sign Everton defender Ben Godfrey.

Godfrey, 26, is expected to depart Goodison Park this month after falling further in Sean Dyche’s pecking order.

With the former Burnley boss picking a backline of James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko and veteran Seamus Coleman, there has been little space for Godfrey, who has made just two Premier League appearances all season.

Now considering his future, the 26-year-old is believed to have several options, including his pick between Leeds and Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United.

However, although the centre-back, who can also play at full-back, is in demand, it seems Daniel Farke’s insistence on recruiting the Everton man is paying off.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Leeds have started preliminary talks with the Toffees over a possible loan-to-buy deal.

Although the exact structure of the proposed deal is not yet known, Dyche is understood to have agreed to the 26-year-old moving on with the Whites hopeful they can include a buy-option in their offer.

During his four years with Everton, Godfrey, who has just 18 months left on his contract, has registered three assists in 80 games in all competitions.