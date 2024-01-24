Exclusive: Leeds United “optimistic” that exciting youngster will sign new contract, says expert

Leeds United are optimistic about exciting young forward Wilfried Gnonto signing a new contract at Elland Road despite some transfer rumours about a possible move away.

That’s according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano as he again spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his column for the Daily Briefing.

Gnonto has had his ups and downs during his time at Leeds, but in general he’s shown himself to be a player who surely has a big future in the game, with Romano acknowledging that there has been some speculation about interest from the likes of Everton and Lazio, even if nothing concrete appears to be happening on that front at the moment.

Romano expects Gnonto could now sign a new contract at Leeds, with the Championship club seemingly confident that the 20-year-old will end up committing his future to the team.

Wilfried Gnonto to sign new Leeds United deal?
This will be a welcome boost for Leeds if it ends up being confirmed, with the Yorkshire outfit surely needing to keep hold of top talents like this in order to have any chance of establishing themselves as a Premier League club again.

“Negotiations are advancing well to extend Wilfried Gnonto’s contract. Leeds are optimistic, I’m not aware of concrete talks with other clubs yet, despite rumours about the likes of Everton and Lazio. Let’s see in the next days but Leeds are optimistic, this is true,” Romano said.

