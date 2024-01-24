Exclusive: Liverpool FC expert on how Reds can take advantage of big names seeking transfers away from Saudi

Liverpool FC expert Neil Jones has discussed the latest transfer rumours coming out of Saudi Arabia as it looks like some big names are already seeking to leave the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jones explained that he couldn’t see any of the big names like Karim Benzema or N’Golo Kante being the kind of player Liverpool would go after in the transfer market, though the fact that players already seem keen to leave could have other advantages.

Mohamed Salah has been linked time and time again with a possible move to Saudi Arabia, and Jones is now perhaps a bit more hopeful that the Egypt international could be persuaded to stay at Anfield if the club are able to point at how many star signings have quickly become unsettled in the Saudi Pro League.

“With Henderson leaving Al Ettifaq and stories about Karim Benzema, Aymeric Laporte and others, could this January represent a chance for Liverpool to swoop for some of the unsettled big names in Saudi Arabia?” Jones wrote.

“In all honestly, it’s hard to see many of the names who moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer being useful for Liverpool at this point, barring a few long-term injuries between now and the end of January.

“Liverpool’s transfer policy is well-established and well-known, targeting up-and coming players who are making their mark in top European leagues. It is unlikely that they would be tempted by established, big-name players who have taken the plunge in the Saudi Pro League and are now looking to back out.

“What they will be doing, I’m sure, is looking with interest at the reports linking the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante with moves away. Those players, plus Jordan Henderson, may well be used as examples when a certain Mr. Salah’s future is up for discussion this summer…”

Salah would be a huge loss for Liverpool, so could these developments now represent good news for the Reds in terms of avoiding more departures for Saudi Arabia after Jordan Henderson’s and Fabinho’s moves last summer?