Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will surely be leaving the club this summer as he looks to have fallen down the pecking order at Anfield.

That’s the view of LFC journalist Neil Jones in the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, with the Reds writer also stating that the veteran Spanish midfielder could return to training in February after his lengthy injury lay-off.

Thiago has world class ability and can provide game-changing moments of magic on his day, but he’s no longer at his peak and a combination of his fitness issues and growing competition for places in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI surely means we won’t be seeing much of him in a red shirt again.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for today’s Daily Briefing piece, Jones made it clear that he felt Alcantara would be moving on this summer, as it seems increasingly unlikely that he forms a key part of the team’s future.

“The absence of Thiago remains one of the big frustrations at Liverpool, as we approach the 12-month anniversary of his last appearance for the Reds,” Jones said.

“I can understand why some fans, and indeed Jurgen Klopp, are dreaming about how the Spaniard might flourish in this new-look team. Certainly, his nous, passing range and ability to dictate the pace of games would be welcome in the closing months of this campaign.

“My understanding is that a return to training could happen in February, but obviously there will be risk associated with any return to competitive action, given he has had so long out. I think we will see him play before the end of the campaign, but it is hard to see him starting a run of games. It was hard enough beforehand!”

He added: “As for the summer, I’d be very surprised if Liverpool extended Thiago’s contract. He’ll be 33 in April and he’s done nothing in the past 18 months to suggest he’s the future for the club. A great player, no question, but I think he’ll be on the move in the summer. Maybe he’ll have a medal or two in his pocket when he leaves, though…”