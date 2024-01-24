Man United and Chelsea beaten by Premier League club to the signing of young starlet

According to reports, Sheffield United have defeated Manchester United and Chelsea in their pursuit of signing Sam Curtis, an Irish young prospect.

Sam Curtis, an 18-year-old Republic of Ireland teenage sensation, is expected to join Sheffield United from St. Patrick’s Athletic after the team beat Man United, Manchester City and Chelsea for his services, according to HITC.

Curtis has become one of Irish football’s best prospects. The youngster has already made 61 appearances in his senior career, scored three goals, and won many individual honors in addition to the FAI Cup twice.

He made his debut for his nation’s under-21 team last year, which contributed to his ascent to stardom.

Despite being young, he must have some maturity in his game because he has already participated in so many senior games and is striving for a complete Republic of Ireland cap.

Curtis also participated in the Europa Conference League last season.

Manchester United and Chelsea were interested in signing him, but the relegation-threatened Blades are the ones who are closest to securing his signature after beating off other teams.

Sheffield United renewed their interest in the youngster in December, and they were able to sign him to a multi-year contract. The young player may be introduced prior to Sunday’s Premier League match at Bramall Lane against West Ham United, if all the paperwork and medical examinations go according to plan.

The Red Devils will continue to be on the lookout for talent for the future as they aren’t looking to make any major signings in January. Many young players have left Old Trafford in recent windows, so there could be a genuine focus on bringing in the next generation of potential stars.

If Curtis continues to advance in England, he may be a strong future target for both Chelsea and Manchester United, so both teams should keep an eye on his development.