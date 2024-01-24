Manchester United finalising details for star to complete transfer away

Manchester United and Granada are reportedly finalising the details of Facundo Pellistri’s transfer to the La Liga club.

The 22-year-old has not been able to gain much playing time in the Man Utd first-team, so it perhaps now makes sense for him to leave on loan in order to get some experience and develop his game.

Pellistri has long looked an exciting young talent, but he’s perhaps still not quite at the level he needs to be to be playing regularly for the Red Devils, so this move seems ideal for all parties involved.

See below for details from journalist Matteo Moretto, who says the details of the player’s wages are now being finalised, with the deal nearly done…

El Granada y el Manchester United ultiman los detalles del pago del salario de Facundo Pellistri. Las partes están en ello, fichaje a punto. ???? https://t.co/OvqBzIDsm8 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 24, 2024

Further information can be found in Fabrizio Romano’s post below, with the reporter noting that things are now moving fast, while Pellistri gave his green light for this move ten days ago…

???? Granada are closing in on Facu Pellistri loan deal from Manchester United! The agreement is getting closer as talks moving fast, more contacts today to get it done between all parties. Green light from the player revealed 10 days ago, now almost there. ?? pic.twitter.com/rVh8rEvzTr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2024

MUFC fans will hope Pellistri can benefit from this loan spell and return to Old Trafford a better player, or else this can at least be an opportunity to put the Uruguay international in the shop window.