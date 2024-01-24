Manchester United finalising details for star to complete transfer away

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Granada are reportedly finalising the details of Facundo Pellistri’s transfer to the La Liga club.

The 22-year-old has not been able to gain much playing time in the Man Utd first-team, so it perhaps now makes sense for him to leave on loan in order to get some experience and develop his game.

Pellistri has long looked an exciting young talent, but he’s perhaps still not quite at the level he needs to be to be playing regularly for the Red Devils, so this move seems ideal for all parties involved.

See below for details from journalist Matteo Moretto, who says the details of the player’s wages are now being finalised, with the deal nearly done…

More Stories / Latest News
Playmaker told he is making a mistake if he joins West Ham
“Spurs will probably get this done” – Journalist provides exciting Tottenham transfer update
Exclusive: Liverpool star expected to seal transfer away this summer, says LFC expert

Further information can be found in Fabrizio Romano’s post below, with the reporter noting that things are now moving fast, while Pellistri gave his green light for this move ten days ago…

MUFC fans will hope Pellistri can benefit from this loan spell and return to Old Trafford a better player, or else this can at least be an opportunity to put the Uruguay international in the shop window.

More Stories Facundo Pellistri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.