Man United will let £340,000-per week star leave at end of season

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United will not be sorry to leave Raphael Varane at the end of the season.

Picking up an eye-watering £340,000-per week, the French defender is one of the Red Devils’ highest earners.

However, despite signing with a wealth of trophy-winning experience following his 10 years at Real Madrid, Varane, 30, has become surplus to requirements under Erik Ten Hag, and, according to Football Insider, will be allowed to depart the club once his contract expires in the summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Kylian Mbappe makes significant demand for Liverpool to ponder
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names new Arsenal rival for transfer of La Liga star
BBC pundit Garth Crooks has named the player who could become the next Liverpool captain

Rumoured to be a target for some of Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest clubs, as well as linked with an emotional return to his native France, Manchester United’s number 19 will need to decide his future sooner rather than later.

Regardless of where the 30-year-old ends up, set to clear his huge wages off the club’s books and presumably reinvest them into new signings or some much-needed improved facilities, one of the first things on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s, United’s new 25 per cent stakeholder, to-do list, will be to resolve the future of the four-time Champions League winner.

In terms of possible replacements, the Red Devils have been heavily linked with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt.

More Stories Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.