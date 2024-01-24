Manchester United want to make three more senior appointments

Manchester United’s new-look executive board are reportedly planning to hire staff for three important positions.

The Red Devils recently welcomed Sir Jim Ratcliffe to the club following the British billionaire’s successful 25 per cent investment, and according to Football Insider, the INEOS CEO is already plotting some major staff changes.

United have already poached chief Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City and the highly-rated CEO is set to be the first of several key appointments.

It has been reported that the Premier League giants are ‘working on deals to hire a new sporting director, head of recruitment and technical chief scout’.

As things currently stand, director of football John Murtough is responsible for the Red Devils’ transfer activity but in light of these developments, the 53-year-old now faces an uncertain future.

Newcastle United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth is thought to be Ratcliffe’s preferred choice to succeed Murtough.

As for the other vacancies, fans will need to wait to see which candidates end up being considered.