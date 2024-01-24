Mikel Arteta’s recent transfer decision will have repercussions for Arsenal

Currently third in the Premier League table behind Man City and Liverpool, Arsenal’s transfer window business could dictate where they finally end the 2023/24 season.

For many clubs, January isn’t necessarily the time when any major transfer deals are done, however, a tweak here or there can sometimes be the difference when it comes to those fine margins to success.

Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board have bought consistently well over the last few windows and, injuries notwithstanding, the Gunners will be there or thereabouts at the business end of the campaign.

One player that certainly won’t be playing any part in the remainder of Arsenal’s season is Nuno Tavares.

According to the Daily Mirror, Marseille are interested in the player who is currently plying his trade on loan at Nottingham Forest.

However, transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, has posted on social media about a potential stumbling block to any deal being concluded successfully.

Any deal could have repercussions for Arsenal as getting another set of wages off the books permanently would free up some room in the budget.

It’s not clear if Arsenal, like some clubs in the English top-flight, are sailing close to the wind in terms of Financial Fair Play, but it’s clear that with a bit of extra in the kitty in terms of saved wages, the Gunners might be able to pull off a late deal.

  1. The truth is Nuno Tevera do DC not help matters at a stage he thought he has become a super star and his game begin to go down but if he is a good player he is but he stab himself at the back and his game stagnated if he can learn his lesson he will still come good pride they said goes before Fall he once showed some stuff

