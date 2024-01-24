Newcastle hold internal talks over winter move for Saudi Pro League star

Newcastle United are one of many clubs reportedly interested in signing Al-Ittihad winger Jota.

The 24-year-old attacker became one of the youngest players to join the Saudi Pro League last summer, but the wide-man, who joined from Celtic for £25 million, has found it difficult to adapt.

Struggling to live up to expectations, the Portuguese winger is a leading candidate to make a return to European football after just six months.

And although Spurs held an interest following Ange Postecoglou’s previous experience working with the former Celtic star, opting to sign Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig has likely put an end to their pursuit.

That could have opened the door for another club to make a move though. According to a recent report from HITC, Everton, West Ham, Brighton and Newcastle have all held internal talks over the possibility of signing the former Benfica academy graduate.

Jota’s future remains up in the air but there is hope the Al-Ittihad star will see a deal agreed before the end of the month.

During his first six months in Saudi Arabia, Jota, who has two-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored two goals in 11 games.