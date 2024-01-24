Newcastle will sign 18-year-old Man City ace that’s being compared to Erling Haaland

When comparing where Newcastle are at in terms of their development to current Premier League champions, Man City, there are obvious parallels that can be drawn.

Both have hired managers who play football in a similar way and, where possible, the clubs like to promote from within their academy system.

They’re also owned by incredibly wealthy owners and whilst Financial Fair Play concerns has stopped either from just hoovering up the world’s best footballing talent, either club represents an attractive possibility for players looking to leave their current employers.

Of course, City are much further forward than their Premier League rivals, but then they did start their current process a number of years before Newcastle were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

To this point, City have had a young player in their academy ranks that has been earning comparisons to first-team talisman, Erling Haaland, as much for his numbers as his looks, per The Athletic (subscription required).

The outlet are now reporting, however, that the Magpies have agreed a deal with 18-year-old Alfie Harrison.

Highly-rated, it’s expected that Harrison will find a much clearer path to first-team action at St. James’ Park than if he stayed at City.

Pep Guardiola’s evident loss could well be Eddie Howe’s gain.