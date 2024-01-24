Newcastle will sign 18-year-old Man City ace that’s being compared to Erling Haaland

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by

When comparing where Newcastle are at in terms of their development to current Premier League champions, Man City, there are obvious parallels that can be drawn.

Both have hired managers who play football in a similar way and, where possible, the clubs like to promote from within their academy system.

They’re also owned by incredibly wealthy owners and whilst Financial Fair Play concerns has stopped either from just hoovering up the world’s best footballing talent, either club represents an attractive possibility for players looking to leave their current employers.

More Stories / Latest News
Ten Hag pinpoints his Martial replacement at Man United but two goals in 16 games speaks volumes
Liverpool are aiming to sign 20-year-old Chelsea star in the summer transfer window
Chelsea get offer for ace they’re desperate to sell but problems remain

Of course, City are much further forward than their Premier League rivals, but then they did start their current process a number of years before Newcastle were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

To this point, City have had a young player in their academy ranks that has been earning comparisons to first-team talisman, Erling Haaland, as much for his numbers as his looks, per The Athletic (subscription required).

The outlet are now reporting, however, that the Magpies have agreed a deal with 18-year-old Alfie Harrison.

Highly-rated, it’s expected that Harrison will find a much clearer path to first-team action at St. James’ Park than if he stayed at City.

Pep Guardiola’s evident loss could well be Eddie Howe’s gain.

More Stories Dan Ashworth Eddie Howe Erling Haaland Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.